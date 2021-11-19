JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 81,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

