JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 576.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $163.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

