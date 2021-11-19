JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,579.50 ($20.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,546.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,565.18.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

