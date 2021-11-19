JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) is scheduled to be issuing its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of JPE stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,075 ($14.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,070.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.57. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 52 week low of GBX 870 ($11.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,114.70 ($14.56). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

