JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (JPEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

LON JPEI traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.39). 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.43. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a 1 year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The company has a market capitalization of £116.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

