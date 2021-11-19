Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6234 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of JUMSY stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. Jumbo has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

