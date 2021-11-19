Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.90% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $17,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $351,992. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.19 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $74.89 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

