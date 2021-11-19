Kalmar Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $127,316.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,104 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

