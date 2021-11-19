Kangal Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KANGAL)

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Kangal coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kangal has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $15,770.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kangal has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00071917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00072385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,259.20 or 0.07339392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,204.76 or 1.00297610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken . The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken

