Kava.io (KAVA) Trading 10.8% Lower This Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

