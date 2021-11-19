KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $169.86 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $169.86 or 0.00287996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $104.91 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

