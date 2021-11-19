Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Up 55.7% This Week

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 48.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 55.7% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $24,226.15 and approximately $14.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00078337 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

