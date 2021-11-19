Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €225.00 ($255.68) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

Shares of MTX traded down €4.00 ($4.55) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €186.80 ($212.27). 502,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.45 ($201.65) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €193.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €202.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

