Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $701,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 61,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,483. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,986,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 47.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 230,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 191.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 150.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 72,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

