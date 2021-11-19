KeyCorp Increases Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $43.00

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ZWS stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,700 shares of company stock valued at $34,652,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

