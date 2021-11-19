KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $83,415.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.19 or 0.07347973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,137.07 or 1.00345360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.