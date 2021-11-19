Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $48.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $141.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $177.17 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

KRP stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

