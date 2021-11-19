Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Up 95.4% Over Last Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $868,085.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 95.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

