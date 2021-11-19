Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Investec

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KGFHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Kingfisher stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

