Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Stock Price Up 12%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s stock price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

