Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce sales of $39.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.75 million and the lowest is $38.40 million. Kingstone Companies reported sales of $35.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $157.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $157.60 million to $157.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $158.55 million, with estimates ranging from $156.69 million to $160.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

KINS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

