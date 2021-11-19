Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 76,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood cut Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.