Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,965.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 198,525 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 152,846 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

