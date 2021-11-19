KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 540.30 and a current ratio of 540.30. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

