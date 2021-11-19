Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

KHTRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Europe raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

