Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.65

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €32.65 ($37.10) and last traded at €30.30 ($34.43), with a volume of 20007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €31.25 ($35.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on SKB shares. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.64.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

