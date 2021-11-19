Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $86.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
