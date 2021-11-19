Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) PT Raised to $86.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.21.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. Kohl’s has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

