Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $114.78 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001540 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $114.78 million and $2.58 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.10 or 0.00275037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00154393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00101913 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,853,837 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

