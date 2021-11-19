KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNYJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.61. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

