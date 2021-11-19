Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.0 days.

OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $$45.97 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.