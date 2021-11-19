Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS KNCAY opened at $8.59 on Friday. Konica Minolta has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

