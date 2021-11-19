Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 142217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

