Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,318 shares.The stock last traded at $165.02 and had previously closed at $155.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 384.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.