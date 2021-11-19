Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.01

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 56738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $255,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

