Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of KRYS opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $59.36.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.