Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 37,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 49,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

