KUN Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,701.04 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a market capitalization of $43,701.04 and $1,041.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $21.85 or 0.00037594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00072830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00093192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.99 or 0.07231183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,888.72 or 0.99596805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars.

