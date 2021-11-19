Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $360.06 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $124.99 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $360.06 or 0.00621304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

