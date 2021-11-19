Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Tops $0.0488 on Exchanges

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $463,330.56 and approximately $11,901.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004032 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars.

