KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) has been given a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €76.50 ($90.00).

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR KWS opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Friday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 12 month high of €80.90 ($95.18). The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.