Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,284,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Bank of America downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $62.03 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

