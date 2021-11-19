LABS Group Trading Down 26.6% This Week (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $571,135.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

