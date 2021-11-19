L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 68,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter worth about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.