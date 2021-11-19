L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.
L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 68,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
