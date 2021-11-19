Lamden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $975,568.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. Lamden has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $975,568.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

