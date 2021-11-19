Lance Brown Purchases 22,303 Shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) CFO Lance Brown bought 22,303 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,735.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 15,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.85. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 5.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 410,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

