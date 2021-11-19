Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 747.20 ($9.76) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 703.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.