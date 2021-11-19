Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 900. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as high as GBX 762 ($9.96) and last traded at GBX 749.40 ($9.79), with a volume of 7935897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745.80 ($9.74).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 767.86 ($10.03).

In other news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.90. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

