Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.26

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.53. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 953 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $135.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

