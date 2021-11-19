Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

LPI stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,716,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

