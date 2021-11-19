Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $62.46. 2,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 660,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 4.19.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.